James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “JAMES HARDI-ADR pioneered the development of fibre cement technology in the 1980’s. They have many product applications including: External siding, trim and fascia, ceiling lining and flooring, partitioning, decorative columns, fencing and drainage pipes. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of James Hardie Industries from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.50.

JHX opened at $28.37 on Wednesday. James Hardie Industries has a 52-week low of $8.98 and a 52-week high of $30.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.97 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.68.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The construction company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 31.83%. The firm had revenue of $736.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.00 million. Research analysts forecast that James Hardie Industries will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of James Hardie Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in James Hardie Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,265 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in James Hardie Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in James Hardie Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $273,000. Institutional investors own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

James Hardie Industries Company Profile

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement siding and backer board products primarily in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Europe. It operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research and Development segments.

