Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) Sets New 52-Week High at $114.15

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $114.15 and last traded at $111.99, with a volume of 936158 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $112.77.

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile (NYSE:JEC)

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

