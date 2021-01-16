J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target Raised to $160.00 at Raymond James

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $142.95.

NASDAQ JBHT opened at $151.51 on Friday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a one year low of $75.29 and a one year high of $153.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $139.62 and its 200-day moving average is $133.47.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.08). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter worth about $82,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 654.7% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

