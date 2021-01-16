IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) Trading 9.3% Higher

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA)’s stock price rose 9.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.73 and last traded at $2.59. Approximately 5,447,788 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 7,110,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.37.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IZEA shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of IZEA Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IZEA Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $155.31 million, a PE ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 2.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.14.

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. IZEA Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a negative net margin of 64.77%. The company had revenue of $4.04 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that IZEA Worldwide, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IZEA Worldwide Company Profile (NASDAQ:IZEA)

IZEA Worldwide, Inc creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers and content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company engages creator for influencer marketing campaigns, or to create content for the marketers' use and distribution.

