iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Holdings Lowered by Arbor Investment Advisors LLC

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 359,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for approximately 17.4% of Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.30% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $76,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 42.1% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB traded down $1.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $213.60. The stock had a trading volume of 439,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,165. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $120.20 and a 12-month high of $216.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.57.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

