iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Holdings Boosted by Leelyn Smith LLC

Leelyn Smith LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 335,451 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,334 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for about 8.0% of Leelyn Smith LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $25,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of USMV. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $4,748,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,667,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,360,000 after buying an additional 226,561 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 105.7% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 126,050 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 22.7% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 216,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,138,000 after buying an additional 40,033 shares during the last quarter.

BATS USMV traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $67.29. 9,771,050 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.81.

