iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,300 shares, a growth of 103.5% from the December 15th total of 25,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IEUS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 12.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter.

IEUS traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.16. 26,172 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,477. iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $31.74 and a 52 week high of $64.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.83.

