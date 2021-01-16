iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO) Shares Bought by Guidance Point Advisors LLC

Guidance Point Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,808 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,751 shares during the period. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Guidance Point Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF worth $2,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 645.2% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $153,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $298,000.

NYSEARCA:IBDO remained flat at $$26.24 during mid-day trading on Friday. 178,182 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,448. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.24 and its 200 day moving average is $26.24. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $22.04 and a 12-month high of $26.39.

