iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Guidance Point Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 11.0% of Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $23,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $2.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $377.10. The stock had a trading volume of 3,948,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,302,094. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $220.28 and a 1 year high of $382.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $371.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $346.19.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

