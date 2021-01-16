iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) Shares Purchased by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY boosted its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,636 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QLTA. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $75,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 15.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA QLTA opened at $57.74 on Friday. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.79 and a fifty-two week high of $59.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.22.

