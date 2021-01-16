iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISHG) Short Interest Up 47.1% in December

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISHG) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 47.1% from the December 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ISHG traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.27. The company had a trading volume of 3,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,942. iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $73.39 and a one year high of $85.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.26.

About iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex-US 1-3 Year (the Index).

