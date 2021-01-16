iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Stock Price Down 0%

Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) were down 0% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $100.01 and last traded at $100.01. Approximately 67,385 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 107% from the average daily volume of 32,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.02.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.01 and a 200-day moving average of $100.02.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SGOV. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 151.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 192,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,228,000 after buying an additional 115,765 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $921,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $475,000.

Read More: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.