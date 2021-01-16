IQE (OTCMKTS:IQEPF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

IQE (OTCMKTS:IQEPF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IQE in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IQE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

OTCMKTS IQEPF opened at $1.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $836.66 million, a PE ratio of -35.00 and a beta of 3.10. IQE has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials. The company operates through Wireless, Photonics, and CMOS++ segments. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; and offers various products, including HBTs, pHEMTs, BiFETs/BiHEMTs, HFETs, LMHEMTs, LNHEMTs, and MESFETs for use in electronic devices, such as mobile phones, smartphones, mobile networks, Wi-Fi, smart metering, satellite navigation, and a plethora of connected devices.

