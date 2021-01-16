IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) is Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Baystate Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,160,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,347 shares during the period. IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF accounts for about 4.2% of Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Baystate Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 4.56% of IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF worth $37,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 125,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,903,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 135,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after acquiring an additional 10,638 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 17,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the third quarter valued at $93,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA QAI traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.13. The company had a trading volume of 60,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,039. IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a 1-year low of $26.58 and a 1-year high of $32.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.35.

