IOST Market Capitalization Tops $345.97 Million (IOST)

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. One IOST token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0211 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, IOST has traded up 86.2% against the dollar. IOST has a total market cap of $345.97 million and approximately $1.04 billion worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.32 or 0.00058136 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.35 or 0.00518954 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005804 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00045128 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,552.49 or 0.04232517 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002731 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00013828 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002727 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 41.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00016366 BTC.

IOST Profile

IOST (IOST) is a (PoB) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 22,306,434,689 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,374,175,762 tokens. IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken . The official website for IOST is iost.io . IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps. IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform. Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour. “

IOST Token Trading

IOST can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

