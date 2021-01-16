Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Stock Price Up 7.9%

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) rose 7.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $53.85 and last traded at $51.37. Approximately 6,553,421 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 4,863,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.59.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Invitae from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Invitae from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Invitae from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Invitae from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.16.

Get Invitae alerts:

The company has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.52 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $68.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.36 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 183.50% and a negative return on equity of 81.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Invitae Co. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Katherine Stueland sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $48,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jason W. Myers sold 48,971 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total value of $2,349,138.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 518,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,864,194.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 714,775 shares of company stock valued at $35,327,402 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Invitae by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 48,479 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invitae by 16.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 724,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,956,000 after acquiring an additional 102,309 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Invitae by 72.7% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 13,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 5,860 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Invitae during the third quarter worth $3,602,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Invitae during the third quarter worth $291,000. Institutional investors own 78.60% of the company’s stock.

About Invitae (NYSE:NVTA)

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; prenatal and perinatal genetic tests; and non-invasive prenatal screening products.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Invitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.