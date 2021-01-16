Investors Purchase Large Volume of Tiziana Life Sciences Call Options (NASDAQ:TLSA)

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 2,564 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,881% compared to the average volume of 86 call options.

Tiziana Life Sciences stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.04. 582,933 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,332,450. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.23 million, a PE ratio of -101.33 and a beta of 2.27. Tiziana Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $12.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.26.

Get Tiziana Life Sciences alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on TLSA. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of Tiziana Life Sciences in a report on Monday, September 21st. B. Riley began coverage on Tiziana Life Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tiziana Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TLSA. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Tiziana Life Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Tiziana Life Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Tiziana Life Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Tiziana Life Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $645,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Tiziana Life Sciences by 2,700.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 350,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 337,508 shares during the period. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tiziana Life Sciences

Tiziana Life Sciences Plc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of molecules and related diagnostics to treat diseases in oncology and immunology in the United Kingdom. The company's product pipeline includes Foralumab (TZLS-401), a human anti-CD3 monclonal antibody for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, such GvHD, ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, multiple sclerosis, type-1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel diseases, psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; and Milciclib (TZLS-201), which is an orally bioavailable, small molecule inhibitor of cyclin-dependent kinases and Src family kinases for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Tiziana Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiziana Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.