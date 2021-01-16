Investors Purchase High Volume of Synchrony Financial Call Options (NYSE:SYF)

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 20,149 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 400% compared to the average volume of 4,029 call options.

Several research firms have weighed in on SYF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays raised shares of Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Synchrony Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $24.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.19.

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $38.77 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $39.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.81.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.11). Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 18.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 41,546,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $920,677,000 after acquiring an additional 6,490,181 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $71,290,000. AJO LP boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 446.8% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 3,280,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680,661 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 414.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,306,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 20.4% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,658,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,908,000 after acquiring an additional 789,833 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It delivers a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

