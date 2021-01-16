Investors Buy Large Volume of PerkinElmer Put Options (NYSE:PKI)

PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 3,767 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 4,332% compared to the average daily volume of 85 put options.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Andrew Okun sold 6,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.14, for a total transaction of $855,834.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,300,678.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 4,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.68, for a total value of $600,507.92. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,837 shares of company stock valued at $3,051,743. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 5.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,804,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $477,515,000 after acquiring an additional 183,059 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 3,213.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,400,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328,343 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 808.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,083,864 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $136,036,000 after acquiring an additional 964,569 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 787,150 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $98,795,000 after acquiring an additional 144,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 1,591.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 767,978 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $96,388,000 after acquiring an additional 722,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

PKI opened at $148.52 on Friday. PerkinElmer has a one year low of $62.91 and a one year high of $162.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of 56.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $144.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.32.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.67. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 9.87%. The firm had revenue of $964.03 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PerkinElmer will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.2144 per share. This represents a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.83%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PKI shares. KeyCorp started coverage on PerkinElmer in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on PerkinElmer from $139.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PerkinElmer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PerkinElmer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. PerkinElmer has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.60.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.