Investors Buy Large Volume of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust Call Options (NYSE:PEI)

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 6,603 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 661% compared to the typical volume of 868 call options.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 109.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 65,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 34,165 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV boosted its stake in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 294.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV now owns 91,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 68,382 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 419.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 74,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 59,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 76,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 11,396 shares during the last quarter. 46.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PEI opened at $1.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.06 and its 200 day moving average is $0.92. The firm has a market cap of $108.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $5.11.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.59). Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative net margin of 8.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.48%. Equities analysts predict that Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

