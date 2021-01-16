Investec Lowers Infosys (NYSE:INFY) to Hold

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) was downgraded by research analysts at Investec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on INFY. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Infosys in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Infosys from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Infosys in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.34.

INFY opened at $18.17 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.14. Infosys has a 52 week low of $6.76 and a 52 week high of $19.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Infosys had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 27.14%. Equities analysts forecast that Infosys will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of INFY. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Infosys during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in Infosys by 877.6% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 3,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Infosys during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Infosys during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Infosys during the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

