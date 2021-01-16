Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPVM) Trading 0.2% Higher

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPVM) were up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $42.56 and last traded at $42.38. Approximately 3,398 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 2,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.27.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.83 and its 200-day moving average is $37.04.

Featured Article: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.