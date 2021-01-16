Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Holdings Reduced by Legacy Advisors LLC

Legacy Advisors LLC lowered its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 27.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,590 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 1.7% of Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter worth about $828,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter worth about $229,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.8% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 47,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,790,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.1% during the second quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. now owns 65,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $2.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $311.86. 34,530,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,485,410. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $164.93 and a 52 week high of $319.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $311.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $295.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.561 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

