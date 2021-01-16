Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a growth of 56.3% from the December 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.4 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 6.62% of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

NASDAQ:BSMT opened at $26.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.10 and a 200 day moving average of $25.75. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.78 and a 52 week high of $26.21.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a $0.039 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%.

