Intu Properties (LON:INTU) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.98

Intu Properties plc (LON:INTU)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.98 and traded as high as $4.20. Intu Properties shares last traded at $1.78, with a volume of 165,598,938 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of £24.07 million and a PE ratio of -0.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1.78 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 271.93, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.35.

About Intu Properties (LON:INTU)

Intu owns and manages some of the best shopping centres, in some of the strongest locations, in the UK and Spain. Our UK portfolio is made up of 17 centres, including eight of the top-20, and in Spain we own three of the country's top-10 centres, with advanced plans to build a fourth. We are passionate about creating compelling experiences, in centre and online, that make our customers smile and help our retailers flourish.

