Intrusion Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $1.47 Per Share (NASDAQ:INTZ)

Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) – B. Riley issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for Intrusion in a report issued on Thursday, January 14th. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.47 for the year. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. Intrusion had a negative return on equity of 179.98% and a negative net margin of 30.12%.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Intrusion from an “e” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intrusion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

INTZ stock opened at $23.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $400.76 million, a P/E ratio of -135.52 and a beta of 1.25. Intrusion has a 12-month low of $2.26 and a 12-month high of $27.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.99.

Intrusion Company Profile

Intrusion Inc develops, markets, and supports entity identification, high speed data mining, cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection, regulated information compliance, and data privacy protection products in the United States. Its product portfolio comprises TraceCop, which includes a database of worldwide IP addresses that aid in the identification and location of individuals involved in cybercrime, and analysis software and a GUI interface to assist analysts in locating cybercriminals and other bad guys; and Savant, a high-speed network data mining product that organizes the data into networks of relationships and associations.

