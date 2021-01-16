inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Shares Up 9%

inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) shares traded up 9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.06 and last traded at $6.93. 176,873 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 165% from the average session volume of 66,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.36.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of inTEST from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

The stock has a market cap of $72.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 345.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.77 and its 200 day moving average is $5.10.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $14.44 million for the quarter. inTEST had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 0.40%.

In other inTEST news, Director Joseph W. Iv Dews acquired 8,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.16 per share, with a total value of $42,673.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 51,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,356.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in inTEST stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned 0.12% of inTEST at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.26% of the company’s stock.

inTEST Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT)

inTEST Corporation supplies precision-engineered solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, energy, industrial, semiconductor, and telecommunications markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS).

