International Petroleum Co. (IPCO.TO) (TSE:IPCO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.00

Shares of International Petroleum Co. (IPCO.TO) (TSE:IPCO) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.00 and last traded at C$0.00, with a volume of 6646 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.60.

Separately, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of International Petroleum Co. (IPCO.TO) from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday.

The company has a market cap of C$528.17 million and a PE ratio of 130.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$2.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.63.

International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. The company holds interests in a portfolio of oil and gas assets located in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada; Bertam, Malaysia; and Paris and Aquitaine Basins, France. As at December 31, 2019, it had a proved and probable reserves of 300 million barrels of oil equivalents.

