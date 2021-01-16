International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Upgraded to Buy by Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. Societe Generale currently has $145.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $122.00.

IFF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They set a buy rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. International Flavors & Fragrances has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $135.72.

Shares of IFF stock opened at $117.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.50 and a 200 day moving average of $118.23. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 1 year low of $92.14 and a 1 year high of $143.87.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 49.92%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Robecosam AG acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,105,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,741,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 892,061 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $109,232,000 after purchasing an additional 158,902 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 292,130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,795,000 after purchasing an additional 140,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 951.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 110,160 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,489,000 after purchasing an additional 99,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through two segments, Taste and Scent. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

