Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) Price Target Raised to $37.50

Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $35.00 to $37.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on IFSPF. CIBC upped their target price on Interfor from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Interfor from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Interfor from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Interfor presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.42.

IFSPF opened at $17.20 on Wednesday. Interfor has a 1-year low of $3.41 and a 1-year high of $19.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.41.

Interfor Corp. engages in the manufacture of wood products. It harvests and purchases logs which are sorted by species, size, and quality. Its products include appearance timbers, decking, framing, furniture, industial packaging, paneling, windows, and doors. The company was founded on May 6, 1963 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

