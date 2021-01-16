InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) Sets New 12-Month High at $67.09

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $67.09 and last traded at $66.16, with a volume of 111023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.27.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InterDigital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.20.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.62. InterDigital had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $87.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that InterDigital, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 13th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 12th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 212.12%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of InterDigital by 3.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,395 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in InterDigital by 95.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 438 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its position in InterDigital by 5.4% during the third quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 10,663 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in InterDigital by 3.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,044 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in InterDigital during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 77.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InterDigital Company Profile (NASDAQ:IDCC)

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

