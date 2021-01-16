Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intercorp Financial Services Inc. provides financial products and services. The Company’s business segment consists of Bank, Insurance, Real Estate Operations and Others. Intercorp Financial Services Inc. is based in Lima, Peru. “

Get Intercorp Financial Services alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank raised Intercorp Financial Services from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Intercorp Financial Services from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intercorp Financial Services currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.60.

Shares of NYSE:IFS opened at $34.63 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.14. Intercorp Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $19.23 and a fifty-two week high of $45.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.53. Intercorp Financial Services had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $334.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.94 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Intercorp Financial Services will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Intercorp Financial Services by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 17,920 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 431,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,121,000 after purchasing an additional 22,299 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 433,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,455,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Intercorp Financial Services by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 632,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,732,000 after buying an additional 224,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

About Intercorp Financial Services

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides financial products and services in Peru. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts. The company also offers retail banking, including consumer; payroll deduction; cash, vehicle, student, express, collateralized cash, and other consumer loans; and mortgage loans, as well as credit cards.

See Also: Float

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intercorp Financial Services (IFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intercorp Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercorp Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.