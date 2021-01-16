Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) CFO Sells $174,859.28 in Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 2,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.68, for a total value of $174,859.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Paul Jonathan Brody also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 13th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 2,520 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total value of $175,946.40.

On Friday, January 8th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 5,091 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.61, for a total value of $354,384.51.

On Wednesday, January 6th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 5,065 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total value of $327,604.20.

On Wednesday, December 30th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 2,533 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.76, for a total value of $153,905.08.

On Monday, December 28th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 3,859 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.57, for a total value of $237,598.63.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 2,462 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.89, for a total value of $149,911.18.

On Monday, December 21st, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 2,538 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total value of $147,533.94.

On Friday, December 18th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 2,558 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.54, for a total value of $152,303.32.

On Wednesday, December 16th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 2,457 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total value of $141,302.07.

On Monday, December 14th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 2,407 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total value of $131,301.85.

Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $69.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.44. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.70 and a 52 week high of $71.87.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $548.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.46 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IBKR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Compass Point upped their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Interactive Brokers Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.20.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBKR. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 292.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 3,743 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 16.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 4,634 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 18.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,027,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,809 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 15.8% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 139,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,816,000 after acquiring an additional 18,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 1,585.8% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 84,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,533,000 after acquiring an additional 79,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

