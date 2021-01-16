Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Stock Price Up 9.6%

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) was up 9.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $85.80 and last traded at $83.30. Approximately 1,534,682 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 2,012,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.01.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NTLA. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Summer Street initiated coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.19.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.92 and a beta of 2.09.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.07. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.14% and a negative net margin of 193.01%. The company had revenue of $22.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.49) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 517,352 shares in the company, valued at $13,451,152. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John M. Leonard sold 6,239 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total value of $348,510.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 481,727 shares in the company, valued at $26,909,270.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 266,839 shares of company stock worth $10,876,074 in the last ninety days. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 11.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,645,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,224,000 after acquiring an additional 594,183 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 22.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,257,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,486,000 after acquiring an additional 768,947 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 31.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,058,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,805,000 after acquiring an additional 739,310 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 52.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,186,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,595,000 after acquiring an additional 406,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 48.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 441,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,276,000 after acquiring an additional 144,568 shares during the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company develops in vivo programs focusing on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis and hereditary angioedema, as well as other research programs comprising primary hyperoxaluria Type 1, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and Hemophilia B.

