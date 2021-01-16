Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Rating Reiterated by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company reiterated their buy rating on shares of Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) in a research note published on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Insulet from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Insulet from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Insulet from $246.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Insulet from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Insulet from $249.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $238.11.
NASDAQ:PODD opened at $281.20 on Friday. Insulet has a fifty-two week low of $121.00 and a fifty-two week high of $288.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 8.08 and a quick ratio of 7.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a PE ratio of 1,004.32 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.74.
In related news, Director John A. Fallon sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,162,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Insulet by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,724 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Insulet by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,667 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Insulet by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 990 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in Insulet in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Insulet in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,601,000.
Insulet Company Profile
Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.
