Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Rating Reiterated by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company reiterated their buy rating on shares of Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) in a research note published on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Insulet from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Insulet from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Insulet from $246.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Insulet from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Insulet from $249.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $238.11.

Get Insulet alerts:

NASDAQ:PODD opened at $281.20 on Friday. Insulet has a fifty-two week low of $121.00 and a fifty-two week high of $288.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 8.08 and a quick ratio of 7.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a PE ratio of 1,004.32 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.74.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. Insulet had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 2.20%. The business had revenue of $234.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Insulet’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Insulet will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John A. Fallon sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,162,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Insulet by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,724 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Insulet by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,667 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Insulet by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 990 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in Insulet in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Insulet in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,601,000.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

Read More: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.