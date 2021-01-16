Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,622 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,562 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,966,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Installed Building Products by 121.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,376 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after acquiring an additional 20,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. 70.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IBP shares. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Benchmark cut shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.64.

Shares of Installed Building Products stock opened at $111.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.59. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.02 and a 52-week high of $121.67.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The firm had revenue of $420.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.58, for a total value of $81,264.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,188.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Vikas Verma sold 35,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total transaction of $3,898,025.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,995,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

