Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Hits New 1-Year High at $208.00

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $208.00 and last traded at $211.67, with a volume of 2193 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $200.86.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $150.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.42 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 14.18 and a current ratio of 14.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $192.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.62.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $35.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 61.07% and a negative return on equity of 32.23%. The business’s revenue was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.65, for a total value of $1,012,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,189 shares in the company, valued at $461,288.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.74, for a total transaction of $13,099,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,781,460.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,187 shares of company stock worth $21,065,402 in the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 35.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,991,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,373,000 after buying an additional 1,049,959 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 7.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,902,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,473,000 after buying an additional 133,064 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 38.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,209,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,231,000 after buying an additional 335,133 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 4.1% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 670,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,487,000 after purchasing an additional 26,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 3.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 504,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,160,000 after purchasing an additional 16,025 shares during the last quarter. 96.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

