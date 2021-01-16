Insights Network (INSTAR) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.21 Million

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. One Insights Network token can now be purchased for $0.0163 or 0.00000044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Insights Network has a market capitalization of $3.21 million and approximately $5,831.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Insights Network has traded 49.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Insights Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.89 or 0.00058817 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.72 or 0.00512465 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005769 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00043442 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,534.15 or 0.04122195 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00013062 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002687 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 38.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00016654 BTC.

Insights Network Token Profile

INSTAR is a token. Insights Network’s total supply is 283,198,693 tokens and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 tokens. Insights Network’s official message board is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork . Insights Network’s official website is www.insights.network . Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Insights Network

Insights Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insights Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insights Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Insights Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insights Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.