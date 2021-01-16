Insight Protocol Price Reaches $0.0048 (INX)

Insight Protocol (CURRENCY:INX) traded 40.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 16th. In the last week, Insight Protocol has traded 41.4% lower against the dollar. Insight Protocol has a total market cap of $880,248.98 and approximately $56,698.00 worth of Insight Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insight Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0048 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Insight Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.00 or 0.00058593 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $194.50 or 0.00517928 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005788 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00043842 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,557.33 or 0.04146963 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00013046 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002663 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 39.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00016322 BTC.

About Insight Protocol

Insight Protocol (CRYPTO:INX) is a token. It launched on November 5th, 2018. Insight Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 183,285,663 tokens. Insight Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inmax_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Insight Protocol is medium.com/@insightprotocol . The official website for Insight Protocol is inxprotocol.io/en

Buying and Selling Insight Protocol

Insight Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insight Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insight Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insight Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Insight Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insight Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.