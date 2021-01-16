Insider Selling: Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Insider Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) insider Norman Gennaro sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.94, for a total transaction of $147,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,636,809.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Norman Gennaro also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zendesk alerts:

On Wednesday, November 11th, Norman Gennaro sold 1,000 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.15, for a total transaction of $122,150.00.

Shares of ZEN stock opened at $143.34 on Friday. Zendesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.23 and a 12 month high of $154.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.47. The company has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a PE ratio of -91.30 and a beta of 1.27.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 19.24%. The company had revenue of $261.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Zendesk from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Zendesk from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Zendesk from $134.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Zendesk from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.44.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZEN. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zendesk by 21.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,092 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zendesk by 33.3% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Zendesk by 346.2% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 937 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the second quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.