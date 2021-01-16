Insider Selling: The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Director Sells 98,330 Shares of Stock

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 98,330 shares of The Lovesac stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.97, for a total value of $4,815,220.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
NASDAQ:LOVE opened at $48.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $717.71 million, a PE ratio of -376.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 2.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.74 and a 200-day moving average of $31.77. The Lovesac Company has a 52 week low of $3.99 and a 52 week high of $52.00.
The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $1.04. The business had revenue of $74.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.14 million. The Lovesac had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The business’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Lovesac Company will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on The Lovesac from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on The Lovesac from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Lovesac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on The Lovesac from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.22.
The Lovesac Company Profile
The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. The company offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.
