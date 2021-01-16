Insider Selling: The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Director Sells 98,330 Shares of Stock

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 98,330 shares of The Lovesac stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.97, for a total value of $4,815,220.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:LOVE opened at $48.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $717.71 million, a PE ratio of -376.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 2.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.74 and a 200-day moving average of $31.77. The Lovesac Company has a 52 week low of $3.99 and a 52 week high of $52.00.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $1.04. The business had revenue of $74.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.14 million. The Lovesac had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The business’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Lovesac Company will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in The Lovesac by 7.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in The Lovesac by 5.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in The Lovesac by 512.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in The Lovesac by 7.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on The Lovesac from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on The Lovesac from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Lovesac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on The Lovesac from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.22.

The Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. The company offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

