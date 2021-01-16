Insider Selling: RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) CFO Sells $4,038,767.70 in Stock

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 10,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.97, for a total value of $4,038,767.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,485,013.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mitesh Dhruv also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Mitesh Dhruv sold 12,198 shares of RingCentral stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.06, for a total value of $3,940,685.88.

On Wednesday, November 11th, Mitesh Dhruv sold 12,553 shares of RingCentral stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.82, for a total value of $3,537,686.46.

Shares of NYSE RNG opened at $372.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70. The company has a market cap of $33.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -327.13 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $365.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $300.95. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.85 and a 52-week high of $405.46.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $303.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.34 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $301.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $355.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.46.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in RingCentral in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,593,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,233,000. Jefferies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 16,659 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 61,409 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,860,000 after acquiring an additional 8,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,551 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

