Insider Selling: Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) CFO Sells $506,400.00 in Stock

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) CFO Steven R. Roth sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $506,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,126,069.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Onto Innovation stock opened at $55.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -309.17 and a beta of 1.20. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.32 and a 1-year high of $57.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.28.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. Onto Innovation had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a positive return on equity of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $126.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.70 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ONTO. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the third quarter worth approximately $217,087,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the third quarter worth approximately $44,882,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the third quarter worth approximately $40,401,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the third quarter worth approximately $34,261,000. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the third quarter worth approximately $27,269,000. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ONTO. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Onto Innovation Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control tools that performs macro-defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software used by semiconductor and advanced packaging device manufacturers worldwide. The company offers process and yield management solutions used in bare silicon wafer production and processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

