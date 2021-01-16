Insider Selling: Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) CFO Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) CFO William E. Losch sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total value of $6,291,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,840,467.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NASDAQ OKTA opened at $252.99 on Friday. Okta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $287.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $254.76 and a 200-day moving average of $225.20. The firm has a market cap of $32.75 billion, a PE ratio of -131.08 and a beta of 1.00.
Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $217.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.15 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 31.29% and a negative net margin of 31.38%. Okta’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Okta by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 8,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.
About Okta
Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.
