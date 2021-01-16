Insider Selling: Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) CFO Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) CFO William E. Losch sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total value of $6,291,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,840,467.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ OKTA opened at $252.99 on Friday. Okta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $287.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $254.76 and a 200-day moving average of $225.20. The firm has a market cap of $32.75 billion, a PE ratio of -131.08 and a beta of 1.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $217.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.15 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 31.29% and a negative net margin of 31.38%. Okta’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on OKTA. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Okta from $250.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Okta from $282.00 to $313.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Okta from $228.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Piper Sandler lowered Okta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Okta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.80.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Okta by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 8,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

