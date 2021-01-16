Insider Selling: Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Insider Sells 750 Shares of Stock

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 750 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total value of $127,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Niamh Louise Pellegrini also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 10th, Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 750 shares of Nevro stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.21, for a total value of $120,907.50.

On Thursday, October 22nd, Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 1,817 shares of Nevro stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $299,805.00.

Shares of NYSE NVRO opened at $175.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of -64.41 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $170.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.35. Nevro Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $65.05 and a fifty-two week high of $188.14.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $108.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.00 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 30.25% and a negative net margin of 24.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Nevro Corp. will post -2.64 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nevro by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,481,879 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $485,027,000 after buying an additional 20,130 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nevro by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,056,650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $365,177,000 after buying an additional 245,043 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nevro by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 744,703 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $103,737,000 after buying an additional 126,162 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nevro by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 436,253 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $60,770,000 after buying an additional 30,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nevro by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 377,407 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,089,000 after buying an additional 150,653 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NVRO. Truist lifted their target price on Nevro from $175.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Nevro from $177.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Nevro from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. TheStreet upgraded Nevro from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Nevro from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.23.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

