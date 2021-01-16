Insider Selling: Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) CFO Sells 2,520 Shares of Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 2,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total value of $175,946.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Paul Jonathan Brody also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 11th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 2,546 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.68, for a total transaction of $174,859.28.

On Friday, January 8th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 5,091 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.61, for a total transaction of $354,384.51.

On Wednesday, January 6th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 5,065 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total transaction of $327,604.20.

On Wednesday, December 30th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 2,533 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.76, for a total transaction of $153,905.08.

On Monday, December 28th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 3,859 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.57, for a total transaction of $237,598.63.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 2,462 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.89, for a total transaction of $149,911.18.

On Monday, December 21st, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 2,538 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total transaction of $147,533.94.

On Friday, December 18th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 2,558 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.54, for a total transaction of $152,303.32.

On Wednesday, December 16th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 2,457 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total transaction of $141,302.07.

On Monday, December 14th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 2,407 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total transaction of $131,301.85.

IBKR stock opened at $69.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10 and a beta of 0.84. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.70 and a twelve month high of $71.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.06 and a 200-day moving average of $52.44.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $548.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.46 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

IBKR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.20.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBKR. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 83.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

