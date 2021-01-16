Insider Selling: Cohort plc (CHRT.L) (LON:CHRT) Insider Sells £1,752,750 in Stock

Cohort plc (CHRT.L) (LON:CHRT) insider Nicholas Martin Prest sold 285,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 615 ($8.04), for a total value of £1,752,750 ($2,289,979.10).

LON:CHRT opened at GBX 625 ($8.17) on Friday. Cohort plc has a one year low of GBX 416.85 ($5.45) and a one year high of GBX 730 ($9.54). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.91, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of £256.17 million and a PE ratio of 27.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 611.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 604.58.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. Cohort plc (CHRT.L)’s payout ratio is currently 44.64%.

Cohort plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services in defense and security markets in the United Kingdom, Portugal, North and South America, and other European countries. The company offers electro-optical and electro-mechanical systems, such as command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance, as well as combat systems; communications systems; integrated command, control, and communications systems for warships and submarines; tactical radio, vehicle intercoms, field communications, and networking software and equipment; and electronic warfare operational support, managed, secure communications, cyber security, and training support services.

