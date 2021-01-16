Insider Selling: Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) CFO Sells $35,314.86 in Stock

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) CFO Richard Douglas Booth sold 658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.67, for a total value of $35,314.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,490,816.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Richard Douglas Booth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 2nd, Richard Douglas Booth sold 975 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total transaction of $38,639.25.

EPAY opened at $52.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -292.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.96. Bottomline Technologies has a 1-year low of $27.82 and a 1-year high of $57.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $112.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.63 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 1.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EPAY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.31.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 2.0% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 32,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 165.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 45,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

