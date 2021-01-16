Insider Selling: Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) CEO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) CEO Kevin Lee sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $260,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,024,910.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock opened at $27.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 9.63 and a quick ratio of 9.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.61 and a 200-day moving average of $18.53. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a 52-week low of $10.26 and a 52-week high of $27.50.

Get Bicycle Therapeutics alerts:

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.52). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 321.26% and a negative return on equity of 42.73%. The business had revenue of $3.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bicycle Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.40.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 240.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,363,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,968,000 after buying an additional 962,652 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $7,972,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $3,277,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 34,000.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 8.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.68% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.