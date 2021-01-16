Insider Buying: Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) SVP Acquires 36,093 Shares of Stock

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) SVP Gordon A. Walker bought 36,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.70 per share, with a total value of $422,288.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $819,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

SPLP stock opened at $13.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $337.27 million, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.34. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. has a twelve month low of $4.31 and a twelve month high of $13.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.57 and a 200-day moving average of $7.06.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $330.01 million during the quarter. Steel Partners had a negative return on equity of 13.39% and a negative net margin of 6.87%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Steel Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Steel Partners by 36.9% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 44,536 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Steel Partners by 136.0% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 606,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 349,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Steel Partners by 88.9% in the third quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 13,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.83% of the company’s stock.

About Steel Partners

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, direct marketing, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

